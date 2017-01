Winifred Otte

Winifred Beatrice Otte, 91, Viera, FL, died Monday, January 2, 2017, at Tuscany House, Viera.

Memorial services are Thursday, January 12 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Melbourne, FL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Melbourne, or to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left at beckman-williamson.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beckman-Williamson Funeral Home, Melbourne.