Wilma L. Faustlin, 80, of Ravenwood, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 20, at a health care facility in Maryville.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 am Friday, September 22 at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the SSM Hospice, Maryville.

For online condolences and guest book, visit www.bramfuneralhome.com