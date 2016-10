William Delos “Bill” Hill, 65, Maryville, died Sunday, October 16, 2016.

He was born July 16, 1951, in Graham, to William Martin and Eudora Waldeier Hill.

A memorial visitation will be from 1 to 4 pm, Saturday, October 22 at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials made be made to SSM Hospice, Maryville.

