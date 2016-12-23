The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education met in regular and two closed sessions on December 14 to take care of the following school district business:

Superintendent Shannon Nolte discussed policies concerning part-time attendance, early graduation and student work release. He said all three policies are related and they will now require school board approval. The student work release program deadline is December 1.

Nakiah Hamilton was approved for second semester work release with the stipulation that she make a presentation at the January board meeting.

The board is paying $200 to CTA for the staff winter social at Bluebird Crossing on January 7, 2017.

Elementary Principal Holly Brady informed the board that not all of the Project Lead the Way modules are in alignment with Missouri science requirements. She will determine which are in alignment and use those for science, technology, engineering and math or STEM education.

The elementary staff is focusing on core values to help maintain a positive school culture. In January, student and staff “families” will be created. Once a month, the families will meet so students and staff can get to know each other better.

In both closed sessions, there were no student, personnel or facility motions made or other district business carried out.