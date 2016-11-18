The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education met in regular and closed sessions on November 9.

Roger Johnson, high school principal, Holly Brady, elementary principal, and Shannon Nolte, superintendent, explained a standards-based evaluation system the district is implementing in the elementary and junior high math curriculums.

The addition is part of an effort to improve the district’s Annual Performance Report (APR) standing, results of which were released on November 7. WN earned 84.1 percent overall, but Nolte said he thinks the school should be doing better especially in mathematics where WN earned a low score. The teachers will continue to work with students to help them improve their test scores.

Board members discussed how ready WN graduates are for college and careers based on the APR results. The district earned an 80 percent in this portion of the assessment. WN administrators are creating a post-secondary success team to help. Team members will attend trainings and are generating data by tracking junior and senior performance in dual credit classes and IRC tests.

At WN, 90.3 percent of 7-12 grade students participate in at least one school organization, club or athletic team. Johnson said studies show that student involvement increases their performance, engagement and self-worth.

Johnson announced that senior Weston Carter qualified for the state cross country meet.

Middle and high school parent teacher conference attendance was 63.1 percent. Johnson said this continues an upward trend started during the 2015-16 school year.

Nolte previously assessed the school’s financial status and reported that the district is in good shape. The parking lot repavement cost $44,000 and Nolte is now researching playground improvements.

The board adopted 13 policies and regulations.

Board candidate filing dates were approved. Voters will have two board positions to consider in the April 5, 2017, election. Interested individuals may file for the positions beginning at 8 am, Tuesday, December 13 to 5 pm, Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at the superintendent’s office. Regular business hours are 8 am to 4 pm, Monday-Friday. The office will be closed for the holidays starting at 4 pm, Tuesday, December 20 to 8 am, January 4, 2017.

Substitute teacher list approval was moved to closed session where no action was taken.