The West Nodaway R-I Board of Education met in open and closed sessions on September 14 to handle the following school district business:

Substitute teacher pay will go from $70 to $80 for a 7 1/2 hour day.

The board approved spending $5,000 for lighting the steps by the football field.

Midwest Road Builders, Platte City, submitted a $44,258.25 bid to chip and seal the parking lot.

Entyre Recycling, Rock Port, gave an estimate starting at $40,000 for playground improvements. Superintendent Shannon Nolte said the district had the money to refurbish the parking lot or the playground. Several board members said that community members have approached them about the state of the parking lot. Nolte said that Nancy Greeley, retired superintendent, put additional gravel on the lot and re-tiled it to facilitate drainage after the bond issue passed. The board will discuss which project to pursue at the October 12 meeting.

The DESE Special Education Comprehensive Plan was adopted by the district.

The district will pay half of the cost of employee wellness screenings on Friday, September 23.

The Annual Secretary of the Board report was approved.

Kelli Hoyt, school nurse, completed a school health services program evaluation.