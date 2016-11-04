In addition to the local, state and national races, Missouri’s November 8 general election ballot will feature six unique issues.

Constitutional Amendment 1

Official Ballot Title:

Shall Missouri continue for 10 years the one-tenth of one percent sales/use tax that is used for soil and water conservation and for state parks and historic sites and resubmit this tax to the voters for approval in 10 years?

The measure continues and does not increase the existing sales and use tax of one-tenth of one percent for 10 years. The measure would continue to generate approximately $90 million annually for soil and water conservation and operation of the state park system.

Fair Ballot Language:

A “yes” vote will continue for 10 years the one-tenth of one percent sales/use tax that is used for soil and water conservation and for state parks and historic sites. This will be resubmitted to the voters for approval in 10 years.

A “no” vote will not continue this sales/use tax.

If passed, this measure will not increase or decrease taxes.

Constitutional Amendment 2

Official Ballot Title:

Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:

• establish limits on campaign contributions by individuals or entities to political parties, political committees or committees to elect candidates for state or judicial office;

• prohibit individuals and entities from intentionally concealing the source of such contributions;

• require corporations or labor organizations to meet certain requirements in order to make such contributions; and

• provide a complaint process and penalties for any violations of this amendment?

It is estimated this proposal will increase state government costs by at least $118,000 annually and have an unknown change in costs for local governmental entities. Any potential impact to revenues for state and local governmental entities is unknown.

Fair Ballot Language:

A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to establish limits on campaign contributions by individuals or entities to political parties, political committees or committees to elect candidates for state or judicial office. This amendment prohibits individuals and entities from intentionally concealing the source of such contributions. This amendment also requires corporations or labor organizations to meet certain requirements in order to make such contributions. This amendment further provides a complaint process and penalties for any violations of this amendment.

A “no” vote will not amend the Missouri Constitution to establish limits on campaign contributions.

If passed, this measure will have no impact on taxes.

Constitutional Amendment 3

Official Ballot Title:

Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:

• increase taxes on cigarettes each year through 2020, at which point this additional tax will total 60 cents per pack of 20;

• create a fee paid by cigarette wholesalers of 67 cents per pack of 20 on certain cigarettes, which fee shall increase annually; and

• deposit funds generated by these taxes and fees into a newly established Early Childhood Health and Education Trust Fund?

When cigarette tax increases are fully implemented, estimated additional revenue to state government is $263 million to $374 million annually, with limited estimated implementation costs. The revenue will fund only programs and services allowed by the proposal. The fiscal impact to local governmental entities is unknown.

Fair Ballot Language:

A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to increase taxes on cigarettes each year through 2020, at which point this additional tax will total 60 cents per pack of 20. This amendment also creates a fee paid by cigarette wholesalers of 67 cents per pack of 20 on certain cigarettes. This amendment further provides that the funds generated by these taxes and fees shall be deposited into a newly established Early Childhood Health and Education Trust Fund.

A “no” vote will not amend the Missouri Constitution relating to taxes and fees on cigarettes.

If passed, this measure will increase taxes on cigarettes.

Constitutional Amendment 4

Official Ballot Title:

Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to prohibit a new state or local sales/use or other similar tax on any service or transaction that was not subject to a sales/use or similar tax as of January 1, 2015?

Potential costs to state and local governmental entities are unknown, but could be significant. The proposal’s passage would impact governmental entity’s ability to revise their tax structures. State and local governments expect no savings from this proposal.

Fair Ballot Language:

A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to prohibit a new state or local sales/use or other similar tax on any service or transaction. This amendment only applies to any service or transaction that was not subject to a sales/use or similar tax as of January 1, 2015.

A “no” vote will not amend the Missouri Constitution to prohibit such state or local sales/use or other similar tax.

If passed, this measure will not increase or decrease taxes.

Constitutional Amendment 6

Official Ballot Title:

Shall the Constitution of Missouri be amended to state that voters may be required by law, which may be subject to exception, to verify one’s identity, citizenship and residence by presenting identification that may include valid government-issued photo identification?

The proposed amendment will result in no costs or savings because any potential costs would be due to the enactment of a general law allowed by this proposal. If such a general law is enacted, the potential costs to state and local governments is unknown, but could exceed $2.1 million annually.

Fair Ballot Language:

A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to state that voters may be required by law to verify their identity, citizenship and residence by presenting identification that may include valid government-issued photo identification. Exceptions to this identification requirement may also be provided by law.

A “no” vote will not amend the Missouri Constitution regarding elections.

If passed, this measure will have no impact on taxes.

Proposition A

Official Ballot Title:

Shall Missouri law be amended to:

• increase taxes on cigarettes in 2017, 2019 and 2021, at which point this additional tax will total 23 cents per pack of 20;

• increase the tax paid by sellers on other tobacco products by 5 percent of manufacturer’s invoice price;

• use funds generated by these taxes exclusively to fund transportation infrastructure projects; and

• repeal these taxes if a measure to increase any tax or fee on cigarettes or other tobacco products is certified to appear on any local or statewide ballot?

State government revenue will increase by approximately $95 million to $103 million annually when cigarette and tobacco tax increases are fully implemented, with the new revenue earmarked for transportation infrastructure. Local government revenues could decrease approximately $3 million annually due to decreased cigarette and tobacco sales.

Fair Ballot Language:

A “yes” vote will amend Missouri law to increase taxes on cigarettes in 2017, 2019 and 2021, at which point this additional tax will total 23 cents per pack of 20. This amendment also increases the tax paid by sellers on other tobacco products by 5 percent of manufacturer’s invoice price. This amendment further provides that the funds generated by these taxes shall be used exclusively to fund transportation infrastructure projects. These taxes are repealed if a measure to increase any tax or fee on cigarettes or other tobacco products is certified to appear on any local or statewide ballot.

A “no” vote will not amend Missouri law relating to taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products.

If passed, this measure will increase taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products.

