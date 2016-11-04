Voters wishing to vote by absentee ballot will be able to do so from 8 am to noon, Saturday, November 5 at the county clerk’s office in the Nodaway County Administration Center.

Voters are requested to bring proper identification such as voter registration card, driver’s license or utility bill. Absentee ballots may also be cast at the office from 8 am to 4:30 pm, Thursday and Friday, November 3-4, and 8 am to 5 pm, Monday, November 7.

Polling places in Nodaway County are by township:

• Atchison – Clearmont, Little Red Schoolhouse

• Grant – Barnard Legion

• Green – Quitman, Township Barn

• Hopkins – Community Building

• Hughes – Graham Community Building

• Independence – Parnell Fire Department

• Jackson – Ravenwood Community Building

• Jefferson – Jefferson C-123 School

• Lincoln – Elmo Community Building

• Monroe – Skidmore, Newton Community Building

• Nodaway – Burlington Jct. Community Building

• Polk A&D – Maryville, Laura Street Baptist Church

• Polk B&C – Maryville, First Christian Church

• Polk E – Maryville R-II Superintendent’s office

• Union – Pickering Community Building

• Washington – Guilford Community Building

• White Cloud – Arkoe, Church of Jesus Christ Restored

For more information, visit s1.sos.mo.gov or voteroutreach.sos.mo.gov. Information may also be obtained by calling the county clerk’s office at 660.582.2251 during normal business hours.