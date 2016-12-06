NyEela Harney and Ryan Madden, Maryville, announce the birth of twins, Vivian Marlowe and Finnegan Oscar Beckett, born on Monday, September 26, 2016, at Community Hospital-Fairfax.

Vivian weighed four pounds and 14.5 ounces. Finnegan weighed five pounds and 1.5 ounces. They join sister Olive, age 6.

Maternal grandparents are Rich and Saundra Harney, Maryville.

Paternal grandparents are Ken and Carol Madden, Stanberry.

Maternal great-grandparents are Ken and Marjorie Nurnberg, Arispe, IA.