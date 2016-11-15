Northwest Missouri State University’s Department of Language, Literature and Writing will host author Maxine Chernoff for its next installment of the Visiting Writers Series at 7 pm, Thursday, November 17 in the JW Jones Student Union Living Room.

The event is free and open to the public. Kawasaki and Greentower Press will sponsor the reading.

Chernoff is the author of 15 books of poetry and six works of fiction. She is chair of creative writing at San Francisco State University and the editor of New American Writing. She has taught writing at Summer Literary Seminars in St. Petersburg, Russia; the Prague Summer Workshops; and Exeter University in England. She was recently a visiting writer at the American Academy in Rome.

She is the winner of a 2013 National Endowment for the Arts in poetry and the 2009 PEN USA Translation Award.

The reading is designed to promote creativity, diversity and literature as a living and meaningful art form that can help us to better understand the world.