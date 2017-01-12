Vincent Henggeler

Vincent W. Henggeler, 91, Stanberry, died Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at his home near Stanberry.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 am, Saturday, January 14 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct., with burial following in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Stanberry. A parish and family rosary will be held at 5:30 pm, Friday, January 13 at St. Columba Catholic Church. The visitation will follow until 8 pm. Military rites at the cemetery will be conducted by the Tri-C American Legion Post 464, Conception Jct.

Memorials may be made to the Tri-C American Legion Post 464, Conception Jct., Masses at St. Columba or to a charity to be designated by the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville.