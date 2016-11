West Nodaway student Eli Johnson asks Chuck Fox about his decorations before a Veterans Day ceremony on November 11. Fox, an airforce veteran, is a paraprofessional at West Nodaway. He spoke about his military experience and the honor it has been bringing home the remains of veterans. He said he served his country willingly and would return to service in a heartbeat if the airforce needed him. “This is the greatest land on earth. This is the greatest place to be,” Fox said.