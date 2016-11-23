Students in a section of Northwest Missouri State University’s community engagement university seminar course will host a “Glow with the Flow” 5k to raise funds and awareness for organizations connected to the Maryville and Northwest communities.

The event, which is open to the public, begins at 6 pm, Sunday, December 4, in Bearcat Arena, with registration beginning at 5 pm.

The registration fees, which include a T-shirt and glow bracelet, are $10 for youth ages nine through college and $20 for adults. Children ages eight and under may participate for free.

Participants also may register at the event, but fees will increase by $5 that day. T-shirts will be no longer available to registrants after Tuesday, November 29.

“Our purpose is to help solve problems in the community,” Dr. Sue Wood, an assistant professor of professional education at Northwest and the course instructor, said. “We had a panel of businesses that came and talked to us about their needs, and they said their needs are exposure. So this is a two-fold event where we will hopefully raise a little bit of money and raise awareness for those organizations.”

The event also will include a raffle. People interested in entering the raffle may purchase a raffle ticket for $2 or bring five canned food items for one ticket. The canned items will be given to the Maryville Ministry Center to support its food pantry.

Organizations also will host booths inside Bearcat Arena and offer door prizes.