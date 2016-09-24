The 2016-2017 United Way campaign started September 1 with a goal of $85,000 to help support the following agencies: 4-H, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County, Boy Scouts of America, Children and Family Center of Northwest Missouri, Children’s Mercy Hospital, Community Services, Inc., Girl Scouts of Northeastern Kansas and Northwest Missouri, Health Emergency Lifeline, Nodaway County Community Building, Nodaway County School Nurses, Nodaway County Senior Center, Recreation & Education for Individuals with Disabilities, The Ministry Center and The Source Medical Clinic.

Pledge cards will arrive in Nodaway County mailboxes during the week of September 26.