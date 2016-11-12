The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Sabrina Theas’ new business, On the Spot Designs, 215 West Fifth Street, Maryville, on October 26. Matt Gaarder and Todd Roush, both of Rapid Elite, hold the ribbon while Theas cuts. On the Spot Designs features customized products and decorating accents. Business hours are 10 am to 6 pm, Tuesday-Friday, and 11 am to 4 pm, Saturday.

Employees Brianna Douglas and Shayna Emery hold the ribbon while owners Stepahanie Campbell and Kent Yount cut it during Blue Willow Boutique’s ribbon cutting and official opening on November 4.