The Heart of America Tractor Club made donations to four organizations that benefit children in northwest Missouri.

The club makes the money from its annual tractor cruise which was held on June 25. More than 120 tractors took part in the cruise.

The club presented $3,000 each to Camp Encourage, Special Olympics and Muscular Dystrophy Camp, while the Abrielle Neff Foundation received $500.

Camp Encourage, a camp for children with autism, is held at the Tall Oaks Conference Center in Linwood, KS. The camp holds two, one-week sessions and hopes to add additional sessions in 2017.

Melody Prawitz, Special Olympics of Missouri north area, told tractor club members that the number of participating athletes in the area has grown to 1,500.