Traci M. Frear Morris, 51, Loveland, CO, died Sunday, September 18, 2016.

She was born July 19, 1965, in Maryville to Marvin and Patricia Donahue Frear. She attended San Marcos High School.

A private service is planned.

Memorials may be made to the Larimer Humane Society in care of Allnutt Funeral Service.

For online condolences, visit allnutt.com.