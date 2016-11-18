Today’s Civic Women with help from Thrivent, Hy-Vee and KNIM recently received over 67 toys plus monetary donations to support Toys for Tots of Nodaway County. Erin Miller and Curtis Behrend, both from Thrivent, worked the toy drive. Today’s Civic Women will distribute the toys in December.
Freedom of Road Riders® Local 26, Maryville, held an annual motorcycle ride for Toys for Tots of Nodaway County and The Ministry Center on November 5. The group donated $110 to Toys for Tots and $115 to The Ministry Center.
Riders were Lavonne and Bob Hull, Janis Duryea, James Runde, Harold Duryea, Harold Spire, Diane and Carl Ashbaugh, Kathy Rice, Milt Sovereign, Lewis Rice, Joe Furlong, Diana Spire, Earl Baker and Roy Brown. The group took a 100-mile ride to complete the day.
