First Baptist Church, Maryville, represented by Janie Burch, won first place in the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, December 2, with the Maryville Daily Forum, represented by Twyla Martin, taking second place.

Chamber member Todd Stagner, Shelter Insurance, selected the winners and awarded $100 and $50, respectively. First Baptist Church will donate its check to mission work and the Forum will contribute its winnings to the United Way of Nodaway County.