The first location is the City of Maryville’s Street Garage located at the corner of Second Street and North Newton Street. The second is the lower parking lot behind City Hall, 415 North Market Street.

Real Christmas trees will be accepted at either location until Tuesday, January 12, 2017.

The Transfer Station is now privately owned and will therefore not take trees for free.

Individuals must remove all lights, ornaments and tree stands before dropping off a tree.

For more information or questions, call City Hall at 660.562.8012.