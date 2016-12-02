The Care Clinic, 106 East Edwards, celebrated ten years of business on December 1.

Family Nurse Practitioner Leslie Luke began her own business 10 years ago to become the only medical provider in Maryville not connected to SSM Health St. Francis Hospital.

Luke, originally from Kansas, received her bachelor’s of nursing from Pittsburg State, Kansas, her woman’s health practitioner certification from the University of Texas-Dallas and earned her family nurse practitioner degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

After several years working in hospital settings as a nurse and working with a doctor in a private clinic as a practitioner, she made the leap and started her own business.

“I like the flexibility of setting my own hours,” Luke said.

Luke sees approximately 25-30 patients each day ranging in age from newborns to seniors. She performs a vast array of medical services including immunizations, wellness checks, well-woman exams, hormone replacement therapy, blood work, infant checkups and general treatments for rashes, colds, strep throat, depression, anxiety and more. She can also refer patients to any medical doctor, in any city, should those services be required.

“I like being a small clinic. We remember our patients and know what is going on in their lives,” Luke said. “I like the variety. I try to be as helpful as I can be.”

Luke also offers a variety of weight loss programs, laser hair removal, micro derma abrasion and alternative medicine including herbs and vitamins.

She gives back to the medical community by training nurse practitioner students as they complete clinicals.

Luke and her husband, Mike, live on a farm outside of Maryville where they have a variety of animals including cows, goats and horses. The couple has two adult children, Hannah and Grady.

The Care Clinic is open Monday and Friday from 9 am to 7 pm and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 am to 5 pm. The office is closed from noon to 1 pm and Wednesdays. Luke is currently taking new patients.

