A community Thanksgiving service sponsored by the Maryville Area Ministerial Fellowship will be held at 7 pm, Thursday, November 17 at the First United Methodist Church, Maryville.

Speakers include the Reverend Wendy Deering-Poynter, interim pastor of the First Christian Church and Dr. Richard Iske, chaplain at the Maryville Treatment Center. A third speaker will be a member of the Order of Saint Benedict.

Two anthems will be provided by the Nodaway Chorale along with members of area church choirs.

Canned and boxed foods will be received for The Ministry Center Food Pantry, and a free-will offering will be received to provide utility assistance, which will be administered through Community Services, Inc.