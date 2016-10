Terry Lynn Wyer, 64, Parnell, died Monday, October 10, 2016, at his home.

He was born May 10, 1952, to John Raymond and Helen Allen Wyer.

A memorial service will be held at 2 pm, Sunday, October 23 at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville.

For online condolences, visit bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville.