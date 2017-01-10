Terry Garnett

Terry Eugene Garnett, 64, Maryville, died Saturday, January 7, 2017, at North Care Hospice at North Kansas City Hospital.

Mass of Christian burial is Thursday, January 12 at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville, with burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to Free to Breath, 1 Point Place, Suite 200, Madison, WI 53719.

Online condolences may be left at bramdanfeltfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville.