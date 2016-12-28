Today’s Civic Women recently noted several people who helped make the 2016 Toys for Tots a success.

They include Hy-Vee personnel Travis Buysse and Tye Weston; Mike Riley, Cindy Riley, Bob Yates and Sam Thrower, all of Meyer Auto Center; Ed Walker and Mike Henggeler, the Nodaway County road and bridge crew and the commissioners, who helped move toys for family distribution; and Maryville High School head football coach Matt Webb and Spoofhound football players who were instrumental in toy storage and distribution.