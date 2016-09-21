A 16-year-old Maryville young man died during a two-vehicule accident September 18 on Missouri Highway 46 at the intersection of Missouri Highway 246, two miles east of Sheridan.

Ronald E. Smith, son of Scott and Glenda Smith, Maryville, was a passenger in a 1997 Ford driven by Matthew D. Petersen, 17, Sheridan. Petersen was traveling west with Smith and Andrew J. Alarcon, 13, Sheridan, as passengers.

Olivia C. Davidson, 16, Sheridan, was driving east in a 2007 Ford SUV and pulled into the path of the Petersen vehicle. The crash resulted in the Davidson vehicle traveling off the left side of the roadway facing west and the Petersen vehicle rotated coming to rest facing north.

Smith, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Worth County coroner, was not wearing a seat belt. Petersen was taken by Lifenet to Mosaic Hospital, St. Joseph. Alarcon was taken by private vehicle to St. Francis Hospital.