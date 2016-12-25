These past few weeks, area schools have been full of lessons about caring. Here are three schools’ compassionate December projects.

Maryville

Maryville Middle School held a food drive in early December. Classes competed to gather the most food and Brenda Ricks’ seventh grade TA class won the competition. Through its collective effort, the school gathered 1,281 pounds of food for The Ministry Center, Maryville.

“Each year we try to do it before or after Thanksgiving to help provide necessary supplies. We target what they are in the most need of,” Maryville Middle School Principal Kevin Pitts stated. “Our students do a great job.”

Jefferson

Members of the Jefferson FFA, FCA and FBLA clubs adopted and shopped for five families this Christmas season, purchasing much needed articles of clothing at the Maryville Wal-Mart on December 18.

“It is amazing how much our students understand having compassion for others and want to do things to help other people. You don’t see that everywhere. That is a trait I think our kids have and one I am proud to see,” High School Principal Charley Burch stated.

West Nodaway

West Nodaway Middle School students wrapped up their last day of school before winter break by giving plates of homemade cookies to community members. School book club members baked 42 plates of cookies and students delivered the goodies to businesses and low-income housing residents in Burlington Jct., Clearmont and Elmo.

“We wanted to make that connection back to our community. They support us and we wanted the students to know how important that is and to bring some good cheer. It’s a great activity,” West Nodaway Principal Roger Johnson stated.