Area fourth grade students gathered recently at Northwest Missouri State University to partake in hands-on learning about Missouri history. Students listened to several presenters speak about topics ranging from Missouri in the Civil War to how to spin wool.
-
-
-
Eugene Field students Kami Tobin and Abby Herndon pet Sam the therapy dog. Sam visits schools and libraries to let children read to him.
-
-
-
West Nodaway Students Garrett Carpenter, Ava Graham, Lane Larabee, Ireland McKenzie and Jayla Irvine listen to instructions from the Northwest soccer players as they prepare to scrimmage.
-
-
-
Nodaway-Holt students Dalton Maupin, Parker Clement and Donovan Bammer inspect horseshoes with their teacher Megan Frueh.
-
-
-
St. Gregory’s students Burnadette Badami, Dylan Groomer, Kaleb Groomer and Jaci Elston feel different wool textures. They learned how to weave and spin wool with a drop spindle and spinning wheel.
-
-
-
North Nodaway students Emily Davis and Kayla Wilmes stand with Pretty Girl, a Missouri mule from Hopkins. The students learned about draft mules and saw them work in a demonstration.
-
-
-
Jefferson students Maleeah Bliley, Spincer Ekoniak, Gabe Lager and Hunter Redden with South Nodaway Students Xavier Middleton, Justin Miller and Alaina Henggeler sit in a National Guard truck.
-
-
-
Horace Mann students Tuan Jacobson, Cain Bowles and George Groumoutis watch as the farrier pulls out a red hot piece of steel from the furnace.
-
-
-
Stephen Wilmes shows Northeast students Jacob Meyer, Jake Redden, Makenzie Pride, Hadley DeFree, Trypton Carlson and Kenneth Schieber how to make horseshoes using blacksmith techniques.
Facebook Comments