Travelers on Route C west of Clearmont will see crews working on the banks of the Nodaway River in the coming weeks. Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service plan to begin a stream bank stabilization project on Monday, Oct. 31. Crews from Above and Below Contracting, LLC of Festus, Missouri plan to work Monday through Thursday, daylight to dusk, at the location approximately two miles west of Clearmont. During the project, there may be single-lane closures. When the roadway is narrowed, flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone.

The project is anticipated to continue through December. All work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change.

For more information on this and other MoDOT projects, call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/northwest and view the online Traveler Information Map. In addition, MoDOT provides updated information on Twitter @MoDOTNorthwest and Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOTNWDistri ct.