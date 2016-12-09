By Jacki Wood

If you’re looking for exciting, fast, high-energy basketball, you’ll want to watch the Maryville boys this year.

That’s what Head Coach Matt Stoecklein is expecting from his players, many of whom went directly from the state championship football game to basketball practice the next day.

Stoecklein has several top-returning players this year in seniors John Zimmerman, Jackson Golightly, Spencer Morrison and Trey Oglesby.

Zimmerman led the team in scoring with 12.2 ppg, 2.9 apg and 2.0 rpg. Golightly had 9.6 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 1.7 apg. Oglesby had 8.0 ppg and 1.6 rpg and Morrison had 5.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg and 1.1 apg.

“We expect big things from them again this year,” Stoecklein said. “We have more seniors looking to contribute plus juniors and sophomores that will have a major impact on our team.”

Last year’s team went 20-8 overall, 4-3 in the MEC, and won districts. The Spoofhounds lost one senior in Chip Dunlap.

Stoecklein sees Lafayette, Benton and Hamilton as their toughest opponents and would like to compete for a district championship again. He said he’d also like to improve tournament finishes, 5th in the Savannah Tournament and 3rd in the Cameron Tournament, and have a better record in conference action.

The Spoofhounds began the season at the Savannah Tournament where they placed second after losing a close one to Class 5 Staley, 48-51.