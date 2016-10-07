St. Gregory students in Betsy Nielson’s sixth grade class are studying ancient civilizations and how scientists learn about these civilizations through cave drawings. On September 27 students created their own cave drawings. Later that day, parents came for a presentation and guessed which drawing their child created.

Ella Sheil, daughter of Rob and Meghan Sheil, puts the finishing touches on her bearcat paw print while classmates Rylee Vierthaler, daughter of Brian and Rebecca Vierthaler, Anastyn Pettlon, daughter of Annah and Kris Pettlon, and Halle Buck, daughter of Randy and Erica Buck, create their own drawings.