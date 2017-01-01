Plans are underway for the new SSM Health Preschool & Childcare Center, located on the St. Francis Hospital campus between the SSM Health Medical Group clinic and the Maryville Middle School. Construction is expected to begin in March with a projected opening in January 2018.

The new center will double the current capacity to serve 136 children. It will also allow for the addition of an Early Head Start program in Nodaway County and serve as another avenue of education for Northwest practicum students obtaining an early childhood degree.

“The single best economic development investment a community can make is early childhood development,” Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development executive director, said. “The positive impact of money spent on this affects the community for years. SSM’s leadership in early childhood development further establishes the hospital as a key economic development engine for the community and region. NCED appreciates SSM’s dedication to serving the community and being an active partner in economic development.”

SSM Health St. Francis Hospital received 50 percent tax credits through the St. Francis Preschool construction, fundraising begins with 50% tax credit offer Neighborhood Assistance Program from the Missouri Department of Economic Development, which will contribute $500,000 toward construction of the center.

Approximately $255,000 in credits remain available for purchase to qualified contributors.

“This is an opportunity to make a lasting difference for our children and our community,” Mike Baumgartner, SSM Health St. Francis Hospital president, said. “Your generosity will be paying dividends for many years.”

For more information, contact Megan Jennings, SSM Health St. Francis Hospital development officer, at 660.562.7933 or email her at Megan.Jennings@ssmhealth.com.