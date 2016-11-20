Once a month, people with diabetes meet at SSM Health St. Francis Hospital to offer each other support and hear from speakers on a variety of diabetes-related topics.

“We focus on a different topic every month and bring in speakers from different fields of practice,” Deb Hull, RN BSN, diabetes educator and group leader, said. “We’ve had dietitians, optometrists, dentists, podiatrists, pharmacists and even panel-discussions, just to list a few.”

The group has created a cookbook of participants’ favorite recipes. It’s a 48-page collection of diabetes-friendly recipes with additional information about carbohydrates, healthy snacking and holiday eating.

“It’s amazing what a group of people can do when you come together with a common interest,” Hull said. “It’s an environment where we can all be honest with each other and really talk about the day-to-day challenges of living with diabetes.”

The group meets the first Wednesday of each month, with the exception of December, from 10 to 11 am in the Franciscan Room at St. Francis.