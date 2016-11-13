SSM Health recently announced that it will implement a new minimum wage of $11 per hour throughout its four-state system. The increase will take effect in January 2017.

“As a Mission- and Values-driven organization, we are committed to providing strong market-based wages and benefits for all of our employees with special consideration for those who are most economically vulnerable,” William P. Thompson, president/CEO of SSM Health, said. “We value all of our employees and the incredible work they do on behalf of those we serve and we believe providing a fair and socially just minimum wage is the right thing to do.”

The wage increase will impact nearly 1,100 workers across Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma and Wisconsin – that is 3.5 percent of SSM Health’s total workforce of more than 33,000 employees. The increase will benefit individuals who serve in a variety of roles, including aides, transporters, dietary and environmental services workers and receptionists. The $11 minimum hourly wage is higher than the current federal minimum wage of $7.25.

SSM Health provides several employee support programs including tuition reimbursement, continuous education and training programs for career advancement, discounted health insurance for eligible employees, an employee emergency relief fund, personal counseling, healthy lifestyle coaching, legal consultation and financial planning.

“When our employees have the resources and support they need to take care of themselves and their loved ones, they are better able to provide exceptional care and service to our patients,” Thompson said.