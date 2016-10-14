From Saturday, October 15 to Sunday, December 4, the Squaw Creek National Wildlife Refuge visitor contact station/refuge headquarters office will be open seven days a week. Hours on Monday through Friday are 7:30 am to 4 pm. Saturday and Sunday the office will be open from 10 am to 4 pm.

The fall migration weekends will open with the annual family day event from 9 am to 1:30 pm, Saturday, October 15.

National wildlife refuges are great places to observe and learn about wildlife, explore different habitats and connect with nature. Family Day is a free event geared toward inviting families out onto the refuge to explore the hiking trails and auto tour route.

Join refuge staff, partners and volunteers on bird walks and guided nature hikes to listen for birds and learn about the unique geology and history of the Loess Hills. Visit outside stations along the auto tour route to learn about local native wildlife such as monarch butterflies, reptiles and amphibians. Visitors can dipnet in a wetland, visit a bird banding station, see the tools of wildlife management, learn about waterfowl hunting and so much more. Take a drive around the refuge to observe migratory birds at staffed spotting scope stations around the 10-mile auto tour route.

At the contact station, visitors can view nature and wildlife exhibits and watch a 13-minute refuge orientation video. The 10-mile auto tour route and foot trails are open daily from sunrise to sunset for hiking, nature photography, wildlife observation and to enjoy of the great outdoors.

The guided fall discovery hikes are held at 10 am every Saturday through November 26. Trail lengths are no longer than 1.5 miles and difficulty varies from easy to moderately strenuous. Meet at the refuge headquarters, bring plenty of water to drink and dress appropriately for the weather.

A volunteer work day will be from 9 am to 4 pm, Saturday, October 29. Join refuge staff and volunteers in various conservation projects such as wildflower seed collection, monarch tagging, trails work and other refuge improvement projects. Bring a sack lunch, dress appropriately for the weather and wear sturdy footwear. Protective gear and water will be provided.

The 38th annual Eagle Days event will be December 3 and 4.