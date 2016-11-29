The 38th annual Eagle Days at Squaw Creek National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) will be from 9 am to 4 pm, Saturday, December 3 and 10 am to 4 pm, Sunday, December 4.

Wildlife like bald eagles, trumpeter swans, snow geese and ducks will be visible in their natural habitat. The event is hosted by the US Fish & Wildlife Service at Squaw Creek NWR with the Missouri Department of Conservation, Dickerson Park Zoo, Springfield, Remington Nature Center, St. Joseph, and many volunteer partners like Friends of Squaw Creek, Loess Hills and Osage Trails Missouri Master Naturalists, Missouri Western State University’s Student Chapter of The Wildlife Society, Midland Empire Audubon Society, Mound City Kiwanis Club and the Missouri Department of Transportation.

There will be activities throughout the day such as live captive eagle programs in the refuge maintenance building each hour on the hour. Free guided bus tours will be offered or attendees may drive around the auto tour route independently and stop at the eagle viewing stations, staffed by volunteers, to view eagles up close with spotting scopes. There will be special eagle exhibits and crafts for kids.

On Saturday, December 3 the Mound City Kiwanis Club will host a concession stand providing food and beverages from 10 am to 4 pm. On Sunday, December 4, Friends of Squaw Creek will host a hospitality booth where visitors can have a snack and learn more about how they can support the refuge. The Midland Empire Audubon Society will be selling wild bird seed and feeders and the nature shop will be open in the visitor center.

Eagle Days alternate parking for passenger cars and groups will be provided near the Squaw Creek Eagle’s Nest truck stop, located on the corner of Highway 159 and Exit 79 off of I-29, south of Mound City, three miles from the refuge. A free shuttle bus will be available on Saturday only from the alternate parking lot to the Eagle Days event.