Kindergartners at Eugene Field Elementary rode the Polar Express imaginary train on December 9.

Students studied “The Polar Express” by reading the book, studying related vocabulary words and completing a variety of learning activities based on the book.

The unit ended with a Polar Express train ride. Students wore their pajamas and had their tickets punched, allowing them into the event.

Once inside, the children enjoyed cookies and drank hot chocolate with marshmallows and Santa Claus arrived to surprise the students with candy canes.

The program has been a tradition for at least eight years.

“We just wanted to enjoy a fun day,” kindergarten teacher Michelle Young said.

