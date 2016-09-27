By Craig Borey, MHS assistant principal

This week is jam packed at Maryville High School with exciting Homecoming activities for students and community members. Join us in celebrating a long tradition of school spirit and community involvement.

Student dress-up days have gone on throughout the week. Monday’s theme was Christmas, Tuesday was pajamas, and Wednesday, color war. On Thursday students can dress for the election and Friday is show your school spirit day. There will be a pep assembly from 2:11 to 3:05 pm, Friday, September 30. The Homecoming dance starts immediately after the football game on Friday and ends at midnight. Admission is $3.

Community members can come to the bonfire at 6:30 pm, Wednesday, September 28 at the MMS gravel parking lot and enjoy hot dogs, marshmallows and the spirit stick competition. Food and drink tickets are $1. The Homecoming royalty coronation is at 6:20 pm, Friday, at the Hound Pound, prior to the Hounds football game versus the Smithville Warriors. The game follows at 7 pm.