The Maryville football team knocked off Kansas City Center 23-15 in their quarterfinal game on November 12. The win gives them a spot in the Class 3 semifinal, where they will face Miller Career Academy. The Spoofhounds will travel to St. Louis to face the Phoenix on November 19 at 1:00 pm.

Spoofhound senior John Zimmerman breaks through the line for a gain against Center.