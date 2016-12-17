The South Nodaway Longhorn boys and girls teams defeated West Nodaway December 13 in Burlington Jct.

The girls put away a 58-15 victory as the boys followed suit with a 53-32 win of their own.

West Nodaway unable to put away points

The biggest problem for West Nodaway was not finding opportunities, but converting those opportunities to points.

“I think a lot of that has to do with tired legs,” West Nodaway Head Coach Tad Shotten said. He added that he hopes the spell can be broken once the players are better conditioned. “We’re lacking depth so we’ve got most of our guys racking up a lot of minutes every night and I think it’s just catching up to them.”

And when those missed shots went up for grabs, South Nodaway players were there to capture the rebounds. In all, the Longhorns walked away with 49 rebounds led by senior Trey Farnan with 16.

“We’re lacking size this season so a player like Farnan is going to exploit that on a good night,” Shotten said.

“We went into halftime with just one rebound more than them,” South Nodaway Head Coach Dustin Skoglund said about the game. “That was an emphasis of our halftime talk and I thought our guys came out strong and stepped up where they needed to.”

After trailing South Nodaway just 12-13 exiting the first quarter, West Nodaway looked to be holding on strong. But a 2-12 second quarter for the Rockets deepened the hole against the Longhorns and West Nodaway couldn’t unbury themselves. South Nodaway went on to outscore West Nodaway in the second half as well for the extended final score.

Leading South Nodaway was Farnan, who along with 16 rebounds had 19 points, two steals, two blocks and two assists. Following him were Logan Harlan with nine points, 10 rebounds and two steals; Taylar Freemyer with six points, five assists and three steals; Cade Henggeler with five points and one rebound; Kole Kramer with five points, four rebounds and an assist; Tristan Freemyer with four points, a rebound and two assists; Caleb Prettyman with three points, five rebounds and an assist; and Jordan Murphy with two points, two rebounds and an assist.

For West Nodaway, it was Dylan Carden with 11 points, Weston Carter with seven points, Korbin Koch with six points, Parker Ogle with four points and Brody Beason and Austin Wymer with two points each.

Lady Rockets no match for Longhorns

The South Nodaway Lady Longhorns put a complete game against West Nodaway in their 58-15 blowout on December 13.

Outscoring the Rockets 18-2 in the first quarter, the Longhorns struck fast and often, going on to win every quarter.

Three South Nodaway players scored in double digits: Meaghan McConkey, 12 points, and Kaylin LaMaster and Elizabeth Turpin, 10 points each. Other scorers were Mallory McConkey and Sydney Harlan, eight points each, Hannah Wilmes and Dolores Holtman, four points each, and Alyson Jones, two points.

Leading West Nodaway was Kristine Ecker with six points, Alissa Nelson, four points, Brittany McIntyre, three points, and Jana Dow, two points.