Dan Collins, Platte Valley head football coach, is hosting a flag football clinic for South Nodaway and Jefferson fourth to sixth grade students. Participants will spend two evenings learning offensive and defensive plays and will scrimmage during half time at the PV vs. Stewartsville game on Friday, October 7.
Trevor Weir goes up for a pass after completing a pass route.
On September 22, 14 players worked on offensive plays with members of the PV coaching staff. Sarah Langford accepts a handoff from Longhorn Trey Farnan.
Practicing a sweep play, Coach Cree Beverlin throws to Landon Wiederholt. Aiden Cullin stands in for the offensive line.
