The South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education met in open and closed session on November 17.

The board approved filing dates for three board positions on the April 2017 ballot. Interested applicants must file at the superintendent’s office. The times for filing are 8 am to 4 pm, December 13-16, 19-21 and January 3-13, 2017; and 8 am to 5 pm, January 17, 2017.

The 2015-16 audit and bills were approved. Concrete has been poured at the Guilford sports complex site.

Elementary students have begun the first of four Project Lead the Way modules. PLTW is a STEM-based curriculum which allows students to take the lead in their education. On the evening of February 28, 2017, parents may view what students are accomplishing.

In closed session, non-tenured teachers were discussed. No motions were made.