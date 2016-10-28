The South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education met in regular session on October 19 to take care of the following business:

The board discussed the start of a five- and 10-year financial plan. Discussion about the plan will continue throughout the school year with finalization in 2017.

The board approved co-oping junior high track with Jefferson, making all junior high sports part of the Platte Valley Athletic Program.

New school zone signs will be installed along state route WW at the junction of Morehouse Street. This will help create a safer crossing zone from the school building to the high school student parking lot.

Board policies, the special education local compliance plan and district contact personnel list were approved.

The school district is looking into purchasing a nine-passenger suburban instead of a passenger van.

Board members discussed the bus accident that took place in late September when a FedEx van ran into the back of a school bus while it was unloading passengers. There were no injuries to the students, but the driver of the FedEx van did have minor injuries. The board thanked bus driver Roger Nelson for his actions at the scene and Darbi Bauman for helping the children feel safe, organizing phone calls to parents and for riding the bus the rest of the route to be with students whose parents were not able to pick them up at the scene of the accident. Many others helped that day, including law enforcement, emergency staff and community members who stopped traffic.

Junior and senior students participated in Journey Day. Each student used a school day to job shadow a career that they are interested in learning more about. Part of the process was having the students conduct research and make the phone calls and arrangements themselves for their Journey Day. This helped them develop communication, organization and problem solving skills. Twenty-two students participated. The jobs they observed included teaching, FBI-forensics lab technician, nursing, x-ray technician, veterinarian, pharmacist, cosmetology, event planner, law enforcement agent, prosecuting attorney and diesel mechanic.