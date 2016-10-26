Ground was officially broken for the Guilford Sports Complex on October 19. Standing on the site of the future home plate are front: Wyatt Miller, Justin Miller, Landon Wiederholt, Kylin Wiederholt and Teagan Moutray, and back: Gary Pulley, David Klamm, Chris LaMaster, Rick Holtman, Janet Hilsabeck, Macia Kemper, Debbie Bennett, Josh Moutray, Ronnie Pederson, Danyell Wiederholt, Johnnie Silkett and Aaron Murphy.

Construction has started on the building which will feature restrooms, a concession stand, storage and a storm shelter. The project is supported by a $36,000 Rickard Trust grant. The school district will match those funds and plans to apply for more grants through the Greater Southern Nodaway County Community Foundation.