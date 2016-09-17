Skidmore City Council met September 13 to address the following business:

•The council received several donations, totaling $450, to purchase new linoleum for Newton Hall. They are also researching prices for a new hall refrigerator.

•City-wide clean up dates were set for October 3-10; backup dates are October 17-23.

•The Department of Natural Resources requests the city take action regarding its water wells. Since switching to rural water, the city does not use the wells. Council members will get quotes on capping the lines at the water plant and offer to release the wells back to the landowners.

•A replacement manhole cover was approved for purchase.

•A metal detector was approved for purchase to help locate the metal rods defining cemetery burial plots.

•Maintenance personnel was approved to purchase two new tires from Quitman Repair.

•A new city sewage pump was approved for purchase.

• Snyder & Associates, St. Joseph, completed smoke testing. They reported that wastewater filter modifications have improved system efficiency and that filter rehabilitation will be adequate.

•Town fire hydrants will be flushed soon.

•Council members voted to change the aldermen election to at-large, meaning all citizens may now vote on each alderman position.

•Effective October 20, water will be shut off for residences having outstanding bills as of October 14.

•Robert Sundell, city attorney, sent letters to three individuals requesting they improve their property.

•Wayne Heuerman, representative for Thornrider Enterprises, LLC, Maryville, voiced concerns about the changing water rates. The company owns an apartment complex in Skidmore that was previously a government entity and received a set monthly rate of $76. Council members voted to bill the complex according to its water usage. Because not every apartment is rented, the building’s bill will be lower.

•Council members went into closed session to discuss personnel.