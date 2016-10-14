By Cindy Lemar

The Rock Port Blue Jays came out furiously in the October 7 game against the SHNH Spartans and never looked back as they clinched a 74-26 victory in the third quarter against the previously unbeaten Spartans.

The Blue Jays scored three straight times to open the game, and after a touchdown and two-point conversion with 4:44 left in the first quarter, their lead was 20-0.

The Spartans looked to turn things around when Logan Zimmerman blocked a Rock Port punt and Brody Day scooped up the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown with 1:33 left. But the Jays covered 40 yards four plays on their next drive to score again and extend the lead to 26-6.

The Spartans provided a response when Reagan Morris returned the ensuing kickoff 74 yards for a Spartan touchdown. However, Rock Port answered once again when Jase Hughes found Kade Jones open for a 25-yard touchdown. Following a successful two-point conversion, Rock Port led 34-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Spartan Alan Ottman took it in with a quarterback keeper and his pass to Day was good for the conversion, making the score 34-20. Rock Port answered back quickly when Caden Linthicum scored on a sweep around the right end for the touchdown. Then, Rock Port recovered two consecutive onside kicks, both resulting in Blue Jay touchdowns.

With 17 seconds left in the half, the Spartans scored their last points on a Zimmerman touchdown. However, just 14 seconds later, Rock Port scored again to give them a 62-26 lead at the break.

The game ended via the conference 45-point mercy rule after two more touchdowns by the Blue Jays in the third quarter. Quentin Carter’s 45-yard TD run was followed by a Hughes pass to Tyler Jones for a 50-yard score.

Next week’s final games of the regular season will see the Spartans celebrate senior night against North-West Nodaway and Rock Port travels to Mound City.