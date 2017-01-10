Shirley Wolf

Shirley Irene Wolf, 82, Barnard, died Monday, January 9, 2017, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

Funeral services are at 10 am, Friday, January 13 at Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, with burial following in the Barnard American Legion Cemetery, Barnard. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday, January 12 at Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Barnard Christian Church, 115 McFarland Street, Barnard, MO 64423.

Online condolences may be left at bramdanfeltfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville.