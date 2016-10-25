Shirley Rose Tunell Colwell, 80, Maryville, died Thursday, October 20, 2016, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born April 27, 1936, to John and Rozetta Thompson Tunell in Maitland. She was a 1954 graduate of Maryville High School, Maryville.

Funeral services were Tuesday, October 25 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville, with burial at Nodaway Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer research.

