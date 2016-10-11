The New Nodaway Humane Society Animal Shelter was instrumental in reuniting Shawn and Brooke Bode, St. Joseph, and their three children, with their lost dog which had been missing for a year.
Alice, named after the wonderland story character, went missing in March 2015. The dog was found two weeks ago by a Maryville trucker in Faucett. Concerned that the dog would be hit, the dog was brought to Maryville where it ended up at the animal shelter. The dog had a microchip which allowed Wendy Combs, humane society director, to contact the owners.
Family and dog were reunited on October 3.
