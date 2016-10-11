The New Nodaway Humane Society Animal Shelter was instrumental in reuniting Shawn and Brooke Bode, St. Joseph, and their three children, with their lost dog which had been missing for a year. Alice, named after the wonderland story character, went missing in March 2015. The dog was found two weeks ago by a Maryville trucker in Faucett. Concerned that the dog would be hit, the dog was brought to Maryville where it ended up at the animal shelter. The dog had a microchip which allowed Wendy Combs, humane society director, to contact the owners. Family and dog were reunited on October 3.

The New Nodaway Humane Society Animal Shelter was instrumental in reuniting Shawn and Brooke Bode, St. Joseph, and their three children, with their lost dog which had been missing for a year.
Alice, named after the wonderland story character, went missing in March 2015. The dog was found two weeks ago by a Maryville trucker in Faucett. Concerned that the dog would be hit, the dog was brought to Maryville where it ended up at the animal shelter. The dog had a microchip which allowed Wendy Combs, humane society director, to contact the owners.
Family and dog were reunited on October 3.

Facebook Comments