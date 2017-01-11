The Nodaway County Senior Services Fund Tax Board met January 9 in the county’s Administrative Center to divide the senior citizen tax monies.

These monies were gathered from the 5¢ per $100 assessed valuation across Nodaway County. The tax has been collected annually since 2000 and each year the senior services tax board designates the amount of funds given to various agencies.

Officers for the year were elected before the funds were distributed. They are Richard Logan, chairman, Bud Boyles, vice chairman, and Ruth Adwell, secretary. Others serving on the board are Cheryl Chesnut, Jean Caulkins, Janet Rosenbohm and Susan Hull.

Eight agencies requested $160,353 to serve senior citizens, an increase from 2015. The allocations, which amounted to $155,100, the agencies’ requests and board 2015 grants are as follows: PAT System, $6,000, $5,600; Nodaway County Senior Center, $60,000, $55,000; Maitland Nutrition Site, $20,000, $20,000; Gentry Nutrition Site, $1,953, $2,000; SSM Hospice, $55,000, $55,000; OATS, $5,400, $5,400; Health Emergency Life Line, $2,000, $2,000; and Nodaway County Ministry Center, $10,000, $10,000. The board also allocated $100 for expenses.